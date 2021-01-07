Local doctors advise community to follow CDC guidelines amid increase in hospitalization

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Local hospitals are advising residents to continue to follow doctor-endorsed protocols to decrease the spread of COVID-19 as hospitalization reaches a new record.

McLennan County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases by 25 to 30 percent since the new year. During Wednesday’s COVID-19 meeting, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the temporary refrigerated morgue is filling up.

“The refrigerated trailer is currently housing 20 remains at this time,” Meek said.

While local doctors are maintain quality care, Dr. Brian Becker of Ascension Providence Hospital wants the community to know they still have the ability to maintain the needs.

“It’s really important for folks to understand. COVID-19 patients are taxing out healthcare systems, but we continue to maintain the ability to manage the needs of our community as they arise,” Becker said.

Doctors advise that despite vaccines being administered, this is no time to stop taking the Coronavirus seriously.

“Let’s make wise decisions in the days ahead and listen to the doctors. In our community, you are calling us to wear masks, follow safe distancing protocol, wash our hands. Following these doctor-endorsed protocols make this situation not fearful,” Meek said.