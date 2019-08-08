Local entrepreneur wins big

WOODWAY, Texas – A Woodway entrepreneur will see his products being sold at H-E-B stores throughout the state of Texas.

Five Texas entrepreneurs have been chosen as H-E-B’s Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best winners, and one of them is Woodway man Derrick Newball.

Newball is the founder of Fruit of Life, which produces healthy drinks from coconuts using the entire fruit. The company created EVOKE, which is one of the first drinks to capitalize on the collagen trend and has numerous benefits for skin, hair, joints, and bones. The drink comes in coconut, mandarin coconut, and pineapple coconut flavors.

Newball placed second in the contest and also won $15,000. He was among 800 entries.