Local families to receive free diapers during Waco ISD drive-thru event

WACO, Texas- Waco ISD will provide free diapers to over 100 families enrolled in the district’s Parents as Teachers and Inspiración programs during a drive thru service at the North Waco Annex.

Through a generous donation from the Junior League of Waco, Waco ISD will be able to give diapers to families enrolled in the program.

Families will pull into the drive thru in front of the North Waco Annex where staff will greet them and inquire about diaper sizes. Staff will then retrieve the diapers and place them in the vehicle.

The event will be held May 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.