Local families to receive free diapers during Waco ISD drive-thru event

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas- Waco ISD will provide free diapers to over 100 families enrolled in the district’s Parents as Teachers and Inspiración programs during a drive thru service at the North Waco Annex.

Through a generous donation from the Junior League of Waco, Waco ISD will be able to give diapers to families enrolled in the program.

Families will pull into the drive thru in front of the North Waco Annex where staff will greet them and inquire about diaper sizes. Staff will then retrieve the diapers and place them in the vehicle. 

The event will be held May 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44