Local family in need of donations after losing everything in house fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – A family in Harker Heights is in desperate need of donations after a fire destroyed their home this week.

It all started with a fight on Monday night.

Kayla Boyd tells FOX44 she and her boyfriend got in an argument, and he set the home on fire, leaving her and her three children with nothing but the clothes on their back.

Now, he is behind bars and she is looking to start over.

“I don’t know what state of mind he was in to do something like that, but I woke up the morning to my trailer looking like that,” said Boyd. “I was hurt. I was angry. I was just confused.”

Boyd’s 32-year-old boyfriend Tristian Ford is in the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond for arson, a first-degree felony.

After the fight Monday night, she took off with her kids – and that’s when she says he set the home on 100 Indian Trail on fire Tuesday morning.

“2:30 in the morning, I woke up to my other neighbor knocking on my door, letting me know to get my kids out of the house because the house next door was on fire,” says neighbor Angie Palowitz.

Palowitz lives just next door. She’s thankful the flames didn’t reach her home.

“My house didn’t go up. God was watching me and my family, saved our house. So I took the blessing and said, I’m going to help her. I’m going to go and do whatever I can drive from Temple, Cove, Kempner, Gatesville, wherever I have to get this family some normalcy,” says Palowitz.

She created a GoFundMe page and is collecting any kind of donations to help Boyd and her three children.

“They didn’t deserve none of this. They are a beautiful family, and my house was watched over by God. So I’m going to give God’s blessing and I’m going to help her out,” she said.

They say anything helps.

“I am so blessed to have ya’ll on my side. I’m thankful. My kids are very thankful. My mom is thankful. I just wish I could just give everybody something for helping me, cause this is a blessing,” says Boyd.

Because they have nothing left, the family is collecting anything they can get.

Donations like clothes, shoes, toys, household items and just about everything can be dropped off to Angie Palowitz’s home on 100 Indian Trail, Lot 198, in Harker Heights, TX.

Online monetary donations are being collected HERE.