Local floral shops are managing Valentine’s Day orders despite COVID-19

WACO, Texas – With Valentine’s Day on Sunday, two local floral shops are adjusting their business operations during the pandemic to meet the demand of customers.

Lauren Prather is the shop manager at Baylor Flowers, who says this year has been different.

“We are mainly just leaving items on the porch for people and stepping several feet back so that they can pick it up themselves,” Prather said.

In addition, delivery drivers are required to wear masks and sanitize their hands – as well as the outside of the flower vase.

Tom Wolfe is the owner of Wolfe Wholesale Florist, who says COVID-19 has changed delivery interactions with the customers.

“We are not carrying the arrangements into the house for people,” Wolfe said. “Normally people would invite us into their homes to place the arrangements where they want it, and we are just not able to do that right now.”

With Valentine’s Day on Sunday this year, both shops have found ways to provide arrangements for their customers.

“It’s just a little different,” Prather said. “Most of our deliveries are actually Friday this year, so we can deliver to people at work.”

“So we have had a little extra prep time,” Wolfe said. “We have been pre-making a lot of arrangements and taking a lot of orders.”

With Central Texas expecting cold weather the remainder of the week, Prather and Wolfe agree this presents unforeseen challenges.

“Flowers can definitely get too cold. Freezing for flowers is not a good thing,” Prather said.

“We’re pretty much not doing Sunday deliveries anymore, because it’s going to be basically freezing outside most of the day,” Wolfe said. “So if someone is not home, we are not able to leave the flowers at the door.”

While COVID-19 has adjusted business as usual, both florists say their orders have not stopped.

With another year of Valentine’s Day – one popular flower remains the same.

“During this time of year, of course, roses. I mean, traditional red roses are always popular at Valentine’s Day,” Prather said.

“Roses are always the number one flower during Valentine’s Day,” Wolfe said.