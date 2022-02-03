WACO, Texas – Hillards BBQ says its mission is to feed people in the community regardless of weather conditions.

Hillard BBQ owner Nabota Hilliard arrived at his food truck Thursday morning to prepare meals for his customers.

“Rain sleet or snow, as long as I am able to protect myself, and get here safe; I’m willing to serve the community,” Hilliard said. “I know someone is going to always be hungry, someone stomach is always going to be growling.”



Hilliard says this is not his first time keeping his mission of feeding the community during inclement weather. He did it during last years winter storm.



Although conditions are not as bad as they were then, he is willing to make delivery orders to customers if needed.



“There will be times in life where you have to make sacrifices,” Hilliard said. “Due to the fact that I know a lot of people don’t have transportation, and then the weather is freezing over. I have the ability to get up and still move to and fro.”



He says due to the weather full menu options are not available only select meals.



“You can get two meats and two sides, bread, pickles, onions, and peppers.”



I reached out to other local restaurants including Dominos, George’s, and Jason’s Deli who are open for business, but not delivering due to the icy road conditions.



Hilliard says despite the weather food is a necessity and people need to eat even if that means taking the food to them.