Local group offers counseling as many get ready for back-to-school

WACO, Texas – As many teachers and students are getting ready to go back for their first day of school, Vince Erickson with Texans Recovering Together has seen some challenges for some people.

“And you have back-to-school, you already have enough nervousness from the students going back. The teachers and the administrators getting used to the new school year, and then this happens on top of that,” Erickson says.

With the debate of wearing a mask or not to class, Texas Recovering Together offers counseling to help ease the stress to younger children.

“Then you have entities deciding what they want to do as far as masking goes, and as far as COVID protocols go and who gets told what,” says Erickson.

FOX 44 attended Waco ISD’s Board meeting last week, where several parents voiced their concerns for the upcoming school year.

“And when parents are concerned, children are concerned and worried,” says a concerned parent.

“Masks has become a political debate at the cost of our children. My son does not need to be a pawn in that debate. He loves wearing his mask,” says another concerned parent.

Texans Recovering Together offers all types of help for those in the Central Texas community.

“Short-term outreach based free anonymous, a confidential emotional support for anybody affected directly or indirectly by COVID-19,” says Erickson.

This non-profit organization wants to make sure people get the help they need when they need it – especially during these difficult times.

#TexansRecoveringTogether staff connect survivors with short-term, outreach-based emotional support for:

Resource navigation and linkage to available support groups (assessments, referral, etc.)

Grief support, coping skills development, and presenting self-care tips to school districts

Psychoeducation

Problem solving

Texas Winter Storm disaster support is available, as well. Services are available toll-free at (866) 576-1101 or you can visit their website at www.trthotccp.org.