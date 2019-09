WACO, Texas – A group of businesswomen are giving back to Waco with a fashion show and toy drive on Saturday.

The Women of Waco Divine Divas are holding the event at the Center at Columbus Baptist Church. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a donation of an unwrapped toy, and are $20 without one.

Some of the proceeds from the show will go towards buying more toys, clothes, and food to be donated to area homeless and women’s shelters.