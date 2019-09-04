Local gun shop owner weighs in on Walmart decision

WACO, Texas – Earlier today, Walmart announced its decision to put a stop to selling handgun ammunition.

This is become the center of conversation across the nation and right here in Central Texas.

Hani Sidarous has been the owner of Unique Guns and Collectibles since 1986 – and since he could remember, Walmart has been a competitor when it come to selling guns and ammunition.

News that the retail giant will halt sales on hand gun ammunition once its stores run out caught him by surprise.

“It really surprised me, because they’re probably going to lose a lot of money not selling guns and ammunition,” Sidarous says.

But he predicts his decades-old-local business and ones like it will see small gains in profit and clientele after Walmart’s recent decision.

“It will probably a little bit, not a big percentage. It might help us like, 15 percent,” Sidarous says.

The gun shop owner says Walmart didn’t really focus on specialized brands some gun owners specifically look for, and this gives strength to local shops like his.

“They have the most popular stuff, the stuff that sells all the time. That’s what they concentrate on,” he says.

The Arkansas-based chain says it is going to focus on hunting rifles and related ammunition only – but Sidarous thinks they should either be in the gun business or out all together.

“If you want to get out of selling part of it, you need to get out of all of it,” Sidarous says.