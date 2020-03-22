Local hospitals issue “no visitor” policy

CENTRAL TEXAS -Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Health – Waco Region are implementing a ‘no visitor’ policy in all hospitals.

Ascension Providence implemented the policy on Saturday, March 22, and Baylor Scott & White will implement the policy on March 23. The hospitals priority is to reduce the transmission risk within our sites of care.

They say exceptions will be made for laboring and post-partum patients, patients with disabilities or impairments or who are elderly, patients in the neonatal ICU (NICU) and pediatric units, patients requiring surgery or other medical procedures, and patients requiring end-of-life care. One caregiver may accompany these patient populations. The visitor must pass our previously established health-screening criteria upon entrance into the facility.

The hospitals say they understand the importance of having the support of loved ones during a hospital visit or stay, and encourage support persons to use alternate methods of communication to stay in contact with loved ones, such as phone calls, video chats or texting.

They will continue to modify their response protocols as needs evolve, and remain committed to helping our communities navigate the uncertainty of this virus.

