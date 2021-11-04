Local lawmakers share perspectives on special session

WACO, Texas – The State of the State Luncheon was held Thursday at the McLane Stadium’s Baylor Club. A panel of local state lawmakers discussed their perspectives on the impact of the special session at the State Capitol.

Broadband infrastructure, workforce training and the impact of COVID on small business were just a few of the topics discussed.

State Senator Brian Birwell, State Representative Charles “Doc” Anderson and State Representative Kyle Kacal shared their views on a variety of topics and the changes made. Each panelist agreed the special session presented many challenges due to COVID, the time frame and the winter storm – but they believe positive bills came out to it.

“If we did not provide a liability protection, then instead of COVID being the reason business we were shut down, it would be a jury that would shut down those small business,” Birdwell said.

In addition to the COVID Relief Bill, the panel discussed the nearly $8 billion unemployment trust fund.

“We’re very conservative, and we are minding our dollars,” Anderson said. “Of course we needed the federal input here, $3 billion of which is put aside for the next session. The biggest chunk of that is in the unemployment insurance.”

Another topic of discussion was the $15 million put towards the Texas Reskilling & Upskilling through Education (TRUE).

“When I got to Waco, the things y’all do, education is far ahead of the curve,” Kacal said. “Education, workforce training, you are what we need to be watching. And I am glad we got that funded. It’s with your example that pushes the state to do what’s right.”

They ended the panel discussing economic and broadband development as time progresses.