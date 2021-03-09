Local leaders shift from enforcement to encouragement regarding COVID policy

CENTRAL TEXAS – Face coverings. Social distancing. Hand washing. These are a few phrases we have heard non-stop over the last year – particularly from leaders across the state.

But on March 10th, those are no longer mandates – but acts of courtesy.

“People and businesses don’t need the state telling them how to operate,” Governor Greg Abbott said in a press conference a week ago.

Abbott’s changes to COVID policy prevents protections proposed by local governments unless hospitalizations spike to 15 percent of the hospital bed capacity for seven days or more within a region.

Bell County officials say they have managed to stay a safe distance away from this threshold.

“Our hospitalization rate has been in the single digits for ten days, which is great. We’ve been below that 15 percent threshold for weeks and weeks now, so we’re hopeful we can continue that going forward,” said James Stafford, Bell County Public Information Officer.

This same desire echoes over in McLennan County, as well.

“We’ve made such positive progress. I would just like to do anything we can to ensure we’re trying to be the safest,” said Commissioner Patrice Miller. “Which is why the Board of Commissioners voted to require face coverings for all county employees.”

We reached out to Bell County leaders, who tell us they don’t have much they can enforce.

Those powers and means of enforcement are simply non-existent on the local level – forcing leaders to change their tone a bit.

“The biggest difference that people are going to see is that if you came to the courthouse last week, you’ll see that masks are required. If you come this week, you’ll see that the masks are strongly encouraged,” Stafford said.

Governor Greg Abbott last week announced no one can be arrested or face any penalties for their decision not to wear a face mask or socially distance, but leadership in McLennan County is wrestling with finding a way to add some teeth to regulating COVID protocol.

As a result, they are leaning less on enforcement and more on influence at the local level.