Local man charged with three counts of murder after bodies discovered inside Copperas Cove home

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – A 27-year-old is being charged with three counts of murder after police found three bodies inside a Copperas Cove home.

It happened Saturday around 9:32p.m., Copperas Cove Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street in reference to a welfare check.

When the officers arrived, they made contact with the reporting party, but were not able to make contact with the residents of the home.

The officers went inside the home and found three people dead.

A fourth person was inside the home was was taken to the police department.

Bryan Richardson has been charged with three counts of murder.

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn on December 13,

2020 and received a $750,000 bond for each count, for a total bond amount of

$2,250,000.