Local mental health therapist talks coping with recent events

WACO, Texas – A worldwide pandemic. Riots and protests across the country. And this week, a toddler’s body was found in a dumpster in Waco. These are heavy recent events that can be hard on anyone.

2020 has been a difficult year, so how do we cope with recent events?

COVID-19, protests for social injustice, and the recent death of a Waco toddler are all recent events that are affecting us all. I sat down with the clinical director of the Heart of Texas Counseling Center to talk mental health and how to cope. The story tonight on @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/1tRCdc4HZ3 — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) June 5, 2020

Program Director for the Heart of Texas Counseling Center Elizabeth H. Timmons, LCSW says there are signs you should look out for, and it all starts with examining yourself.

“If you notice your sleep patterns are off, you’re sleeping more or you’re sleeping a lot less, if you find you’re forgetting to eat meals or you’re eating too many meals, if you are experiencing kind of anxiety or overwhelming sadness and you can’t seem to get out of that funk, then that might be a good sign, also,” said Timmons.

There are several ways you can focus on yourself and your loved ones, Timmons says. The biggest way is disconnecting from social media.

“I think social media doesn’t really use a lot of filters – and so, a lot of information is out there and some of it is accurate, and some of it is not. And so, because of that and the overwhelming sense of everybody’s opinions, ideas and thoughts about things, it’s a good idea to disconnect,” said Timmons.

But this doesn’t mean disconnecting from people.

“Being around people who share your passion for life, and the things and activities that you like to do and who you generally have good relationships with, I think is really important,” she added.

Most importantly, take each day one at a time.

“We’re going to get through this. And we’re going to come out on the other end much different than we were before we started it. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” said Timmons.

You can watch the full interview with Elizabeth Timmons, LCSW below:

To learn more about the Heart of Texas Counseling Center, you can click HERE or call them at 254-297-7100.