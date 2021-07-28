Local non-profit organization raises funds for fallen officer Ricky Roberts

WACO, Texas – When an officer gets injured or killed in the line of duty, it’s no surprise to have fellow officers step up and help out the surviving family members.

“I’ve been in situations before where I’ve had officers seriously ill, and died from that illness,” says retired police officer and CEO of the 100 Club of Heart of Texas Brent Stroman.

Hearing about the death of Officer Ricky Roberts, Stroman wanted to help out.

“I know sometimes the families need assistance, and this is just a way for the community to be involved and to support the family,” says Stroman.

To honor Officer Roberts, who passed away July 19th after contracting COVID-19, the 100 Club of Hearts of Texas is raising funds for the Roberts family.

“Not only is their loved being supported by the community, but also, they themselves are supported by the community,” says Stroman.

The community can make a donation on the organizations page, or visit any branch location of The First National Bank of Central Texas and drop off your donation. Donations should be designated as: 100 Club HOT/ Officer Ricky Roberts.

“We’ll keep this account open for a month, or maybe a little bit more, and continue to gather funds from the community during that period of time,” says Stroman.

Many people who worked with or heard about Officer Roberts knew he was loved by his community. Stroman hopes the Roberts family feels this love during this difficult time.

“We’re sorry for the loss. We are asking the community and members of our club to support the family through this donation,” says Stroman.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 2, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, located at 1207 N Old Robinson Road in Robinson. Richard Hollingsworth will be the officiant.

A burial will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, at the Lake Shore Funeral Home.