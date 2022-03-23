BEVERLY HILLS, Texas – A man in a small community received a big award today. Sgt. Juan Cardenas won the Texas VFW officer of the year award out of over 280 nominees, after winning at the regional level first.

Beverly Hills Chief of Police Kory Martin nominated Sgt. Cardenas

“I was super super shocked,” Sgt. Cardenas said.

Chief Martin nominated Sgt. Cardenas because he always goes the extra mile.

“While he’s doing control jobs, while he’s doing investigative jobs, while he’s having to help rebuild this agency with me hand in hand, he goes that step further,” Chief Martin said. “He doesn’t turn away from that hard job or that difficult task.”

On top of that, Sgt. Cardenas serves the community even further by training with the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network to educate fellow officers on how to appropriately intervene with those under mental distress.

“It was several weeks of extensive training, and then he has to coordinate and basically be the liaison as an instructor for the MHMR for that new training for law enforcement,” Chief Martin said. “And it’s growing pretty quick.”

Sgt. Cardenas says that has been one of his goals- to bridge the gap between law enforcement and mental health.

“We have de-escalation techniques and mental health officers that are out there now,” Sgt. Cardenas said. “But to recognize that mental health issues are out there and and how to properly deal with them, it’s pretty important to me.”

Chief Martin says at the Beverly Hills Police Department, they are making it a priority to participate on a bigger spectrum in Mclennan County. Also, he says they are blessed and thankful to have the relationship with the VFW they do.

“It’s a small town doing big things,” Chief Martin said.

Sgt. Cardenas said the best part of the day was seeing his family there to support him.

“After seeing my wife, yeah I was shocked and surprised, but I still felt calm seeing her,” Sgt. Cardenas said. “She’s always been my rock, she’s always been there for me, and honestly I couldn’t be as good as an officer as I am now without her. She’s okay with the long hours, she’s okay with me waking up at two, three in the morning.”

He also expressed his thanks to the BHPD and his mentor, Chief Martin.

“I truly with I could follow his foot steps and be as successful as he is one day,” Sgt. Cardenas said.

Sgt. Cardenas’s state-winning nomination will now go on to the national VFW against the other state winners.