WACO, Texas- Local food stores, online stores, and even food pantries are suffering after the FDA recalled Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare linked to baby illness.

Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas CEO Deborah McGregor says they had to pull 147 cans of formula off of their shelves.

“It is literally a panic when it comes to baby formula!” McGregor said.

McGregor says they did not plan for this, now they are scrambling to meet the needs of clients.

“We are out as of right now,” McGregor said. The formula that we had, WIC program, was sending clients to us because they don’t have any formula as well. It completely wiped them out.”

McGregor says they are out of the alternate formulas, because they have all been distributed to families.

“HEB, Walmart, the large stores, WIC, they are all out,” McGregor said. “I mean clients have gone to those. Not only are the stores not taking the expired damaged formula back, they are also out of the formulas that everyone needs.”

She says a large tub of Similar can cost up to $50, and moms are using food stamps and WIC to purchase them. Now many have to pay out of pocket.

“We are trying to order it, but what we are also doing if clients can find it then we are paying some of their other bills so that they can use that money to buy formula,” McGregor said.

The McLennan County Health District says the WIC Department is working with clients to get them the latest information.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne says they are doing all they can to assist.

“This wasn’t all Similac products, it was just very specific products. So fortunately it doesn’t impact everyone on our services, just a small amount of people,” Horne said. “If anyone has any issues with getting the formula products that they need, our staff will do all that they can to make sure they get exactly what they need.”

As of now the Health District and Care Net are waiting on guidance from Abbott Laboratories or the FDA.

McGregor says if anyone has formula or know how to get formula, consider donating it to local food pantries and organizations that help mothers.

“Do it right away because right now the stores, the shelves are empty,” McGregor said.

To make a donation to Care Net Pregnancy Center visit their website.

The Health District says they will update their social media pages with up to date information for WIC clients.