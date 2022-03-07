WACO, Texas- American Gateways is a nonprofit organization assisting low income immigrants, Edna Yang with American Gateways says since the news in Ukraine, they have had some Ukrainians reach out for services.

“In terms of Ukrainians who may be fleeing their home country and have made it to the United States. We would be assisting them in terms of explaining the asylum process and also helping to represent them through that process,” says Edna Yang, co-executive director at American Gateways.

Last week, the government announced they are extending temporary protected status to Ukrainians who were here in the United States on or before March 1st 2022.

“We have had individuals from Ukraine come and seek services to help them apply for temporary protected status so they can remain in the United States,” says Yang.

American Gateways rely on donations to help low income immigrants.

“Our services are free or very low cost, although we provide fee waivers for anyone who can’t pay. So if anyone comes to us and says, I can’t afford to pay anything at all, we would never turn them away,” says Yang.

They also need central Texans to volunteer.

“Individuals who are attorneys can always volunteer to provide pro-bono assistance to our organization, to these types of cases. We provide mentorship, and we always accept donations to help support our work as well because,” says Yang.

There are also *other ways central Texans can assist those seeking refuge.

“You can also reach out to organizations like refugee international refugee services of Texas that help those who have been relocated,” says Yang.