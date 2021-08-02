Local organizations collecting school supplies for G.W. Carver students

WACO, Texas – The fire that gutted G.W. Carver has left many people in the community picking up the pieces, and parents are preparing their children to attend a new school.

The New Black Collective Co-Founder Kevin Thomas says as a former Carver student, he was shocked when he heard the news – and his organization wanted to step in and lend a helping hand.

“I have never went through anything like this as a school student, but I will say there are always things in life that you will encounter,” Thomas said.

He says Carver not only left a legacy for the City of Waco, but also his family – because his grandmother went there.

“We always want to be front and center in terms of just giving back, and being there and being present,” Thomas said.

Thomas says this is one of the reasons he decided to gather school supplies and donations for Carver students – who will now attend Indian Springs.

“We are going to continue doing what we always do as far as providing sustainable supplies, and just a good time for the students who are in our community,” Thomas said. “Again, we wanted to make sure that the students who were at Carver, we were impacting them, as well.”

This is the second year The New Black Collective has done their Back-to-School Drive, and this year they are partnering with three local businesses as locations to drop off donations.

Corner Stop Manager La’Sheena Davis says having the donation box at her store is a symbol that they are always willing to help the community.

“I have a couple of donations, and I still have them coming in,” Davis said. “I have people from Houston sending them in. It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.”

Davis hopes the outpouring of support and supplies gives students courage and reminds them not to give up.

Thomas says the building may be beyond repair, but the Panther Pride is still strong.

“If you are a student watching this, we are looking to you to lead the future, because folks like myself who are in their 20’s and 30’s, we want to know what we can do to kind of usher in this new era of leadership,” Thomas said.

Waco Cha, Lalo’s Coffee and Pastries and the Corner Stop will continue to take donations until Wednesday.

The Back-to-School Drive is this Saturday, and there is no pre-registration required. The Back-to School Bash is this Saturday at Indian Springs Middle School from noon to 3:00 p.m.