Local organizations prepare for Thanksgiving

WACO, Texas – Thanksgiving is a little over a week away, and local charitable organizations are already preparing.

“It takes a long time to prepare a meal for that many people,” says Major Jim Taylor, a Core Officer with the Salvation Army.

With this in mind, local organizations are getting ready now to provide a turkey dinner to those who may not have access to one.

“It’s going to be a lot of food, you know? We’re expecting to serve about 300 meals. So you can imagine that’s quiet a few turkeys, and cranberries, and potatoes, and the kinds of stuff that goes along with it,” Major Taylor says.

Instead of the usual buffet, guests will be seated and served restaurant-style.

“We’ll have volunteers bring them plated food. If they decide they’re still hungry after plate number one, then we’ll bring them plate number 2,” Major Taylor says.

The Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving feast will be at their community kitchen site on Webster Avenue. They will be serving food from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The Salvation Army isn’t the only local organization serving meals on Thanksgiving.

Mission Waco plans on providing lunch after a worship service at the Meyer Center for Urban Ministry Chapel. They don’t need more volunteers, but they are accepting donations to cover the cost of food.

Meals on Wheels is also asking for donations to help with the increase in requests for meals around the holidays.

“It’s really important that we can see them and serve them. We still have a wait list right now, with about 50 to 60 folks on it. So if someone is looking for something to do for Meals on Wheels around the holidays, making a donation so we can serve those folks is really the best way to help us,” says Laura Ziemer, the Director of Client Services with Meals on Wheels.

“Thanksgiving is just a special day. A day where people shouldn’t be left on their own. So any support you can give us would be greatly appreciated,” Major Taylor says.