Local organizations remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

WACO, Texas – As a way to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., organizations held a day of service.

Keep Waco Beautiful, along with volunteers, cleaned litter in three locations – Herring Ditch, Red Wood Shelter and Indian Springs. This year was different than the past, due to social distancing guidelines. To keep volunteers safe, there were limited spots with two shifts.

Office Manager Linda Ferrell expresses the importance of remembering Dr. King’s life.

“He was so well known for his fight for equality. He was also known for many good community events and community service, which is what we are trying to honor today,” Ferrell said.

The volunteers were send out in groups of ten or less, or groups of families.

“One thing we thought we could do to honor Dr. King’s legacy, was to get up and get out here. Giving back to the city we love so much,” says the Brown family.

Mission Waco also held an event in the Jubilee Food Market parking lot. Local pastors came together to pray over the City of Waco. The event also included free lunch for those who attended, as well as community service projects.

Dr. King was committed to breaking segregation and creating equality for all mankind. Locals who came to the event shared why they continue to uphold his standards.

“We still have a long way to go. He was always speaking of diversity and change. I just feel like we still need to support that,” says attendee Derek McLennan.

“It’s really important. And especially in the time that we are living in. With all the racial division in America, and how it has come to light, because it has been there for awhile. That we honor it and really respect and uphold his truth today of all days,” says attendee Jada Holliday.

This year, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would have celebrated 92 years of life. His legacy continues to live on.