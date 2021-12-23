WACO, Texas – Serving those who need it most is what Feast in the East and Feed my Sheep are doing, making sure people don’t go without a meal on Christmas Day.

Feast in the East founders Keshia and Rocky Miller, got the concept to feed others after cooking their own holiday meal.



After making a post on Facebook, the goal to feed 500 was quickly exceeded when they fed 700.



“This is actually our sixth year. It’s just amazing to believe that one post has brought six years of food and and family together,” Keshia Miller said.



Miller says volunteers love to be apart of giving back to the community, even some from out of state.



Today Christmas music played while volunteers packaged 200 boxes with $70 worth of groceries just in time for a holiday meal.



“In my mind I see the family coming around with a great solid holiday meal,” Miller said. “I have everything from foil to salt and pepper, celery, onions- there is dressing, macaroni and cheese, and all those things bringing the family together.”



Feed my Sheep in Temple is preparing to serve a hot meal for close to 300 people on Christmas day along with volunteers.



Cafe manager Cindy Ecklund says for the past 10 years they have kept this tradition hoping to share more than just a meal.



“Were trying to help people get back on their feet and to keep going,” Ecklund said. “By giving them a hot meal everyday that gives them some of their dignity back and show them they are worth being taken care of.”

One family is using this holiday to serve others in the community with a purpose of their own.

Barbara Price along with other relatives are wearing shirts with the words “Tiffany Cares” in memory of her daughter who passed from an illness.



“She was always the one to give and you wouldn’t know about it until someone mentioned it later on,” Price said. “To be reliving her memories at this time, Christmas was one of her favorite times of year, and she would give during this season.”

Feed my Sheep Temple is always looking for volunteers to help with serving meals.

For more information visit their website.