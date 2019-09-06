Local parent speaks out against bullying at KISD schools

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A Bell County parent is speaking out after she says someone bullied her child at a Killeen ISD school, and a classmate assaulted her.

“What we’ve gone through, I don’t want anybody else to go through it. Because it hurts, a lot,” says the parent, who didn’t want to be identified.

The mother of three says all of her children have been bullied while attending Killeen schools.

“All of our kids should feel safe the minute they walk out of their home and walk into the schools doors, not having to wake up your child, drag them out of their bed, drag them into the car, and feel like you are just dropping them off somewhere that they are not happy,” she says.

She says it’s time the district acts against these intimidators.

“Do something that they feel that they are being punished for a behavior that’s not acceptable,” she said.

The district says they take every bullying and assault tip seriously.

“We are open to any type of report and we encourage all of them, the more eyes we have out there that are able to report back to us, the more we are able to do our job to keep our students safe on those campuses,” said Taina Maya, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at KISD.

But, the parent says children are afraid to speak up, in fear they might get it worse from their classmates.

“Being embarrassed, that ‘oh, I don’t want to be the snitch, I don’t want to be the one telling on him or her because they are going to have the whole gang, the whole school gang up against me’,” said the mother.

She says kids need to set aside that fear and say something.

“Anybody whose been a victim, their kids have been a victim of bullying, of harassment, of assault, they need to speak up, and we cannot let this keep going, we should not accept this, we need to speak up and they need to do something about it,” she added.

The mother has filed a police report and Killeen officers are investigating the case.

If you need to report a bullying or assault incident at KISD, you can enter the information HERE, to submit a tip anonymously.