Local party leaders weigh in on AG Ken Paxton’s election lawsuit

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Party leaders are weighing in as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s pending lawsuit hopes for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Paxton says four battleground states – including Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – exploited the fears of the COVID-19 pandemic to make last minute changes to their states’ election laws.

The state’s attorney general says the alleged exploitation allowed those states to flood people with what he calls “unlawful ballot applications” while ignoring requirements.

Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the electors from those states and allow state legislators to appoint their own candidate without relying on the election results.

Baylor Political Science Professor Dr. Patrick Flavin says the lawsuit goes against the core principals of the country’s democratic process.

“It would do serious damage to how voters view the legitimacy of an election,” Dr. Flavin told FOX44.

“I would disagree with the Baylor professor. I would disagree with him on the assertion that a person who is an elected official must always be completely accepted at their word,” said Congressman-Elect Pete Sessions, who is heading back to Washington in January.

Sessions sides with Paxton, saying its an effort to ensure a free and fair election.

“When there’s a challenge in America, we have an open process just like a jury system. Just like a court system,” Sessions argued.

“It’s basically asking the Supreme Court to step into the middle of a federal election, and on top of that meddle with how four states conduct their elections,” Dr. Flavin said in opposition.

It goes without saying where the McLennan County Democratic Party stands on the issue, but they went a step further – agreeing with Republican Senator John Cornyn’s assessment of the case.

“John Cornyn feels like this suit doesn’t have a lot of standing, and I’m going to go with John Cornyn. What business do we have suing another state for how they run their election?,” said Mary Duty, the Chairwoman of the McLennan County Democratic Party.

The Baylor professor says he highly doubts this lawsuit will change the results of the 2020 General Election, adding his prediction that President-Elect Joe Biden will get sworn in as the country’s 46th President despite the pending litigation.