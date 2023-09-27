MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – Pastor of Harris Creek Baptist Church, Jonathan Pokluda also known as JP, was asked to speak at a worship night called UNITE at Auburn University on September 12th. A worship event bringing in thousands of college students who were inspired to take a big step of faith.

Auburn’s Assistant Basketball Coach Chad Prewett’s wife, Tonya Prewett. organized the event asking the McGregor pastor to speak about the importance of remaining pure before marriage.

In addition to Pastor JP, Jenny Allen of the IF Gathering also spoke. By the end of the event Allen received a text from someone in the crowd asking to be baptized.

The text said, “I’ve never been baptized and I have become a Christian and I want to get baptized. And so she said where she kind of asked the audience is like, Where can we go? And somebody get baptized? And they said, Well, the red Barn, there’s a kind of a lake outside the red barn on campus,” says Pokluda.

Those in attendance walked about a half mile from the arena to witness 200 students stand up and publicly proclaim their faith. Six ministers including Grant Trout and Madison Prewett Trout got into the water and began to speak with each student. Hearing their testimonies and why they wanted to commit their lives to Christ.

“so now we’re just calling college students and young adults to be a part of that movement, to do something bigger than themselves, to live for a purpose, greater than that which is found under the sun for God,” says Pokluda.

Pastor JP also emphasized his heart to shepherd the local church right here in Central Texas. Since the night of worship 7 universities have contacted him asking if he will speak at their school with logistics in the work.