Local police agencies uncover house of stolen items

BELLMEAD, Texas – Multiple police agencies uncovered what investigators are calling a stash of stolen items in Bellmead. It includes a guitar collection.

On November 1, investigators say Isaiah Garvin broke into American Classic Homes and stole eight vintage guitars. The business owner recently died, and Garvin robbed the business less than 24 hours after he died.

“He’s out there circling like a buzzard, just waiting for this man to die,” says McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “How despicable is that?”

Sheriff McNamara said he knew the family of the deceased business owner, and called them to offer his condolences. Investigators say they found the stolen guitars at a house in Bellmead, along with many other stolen items.

Sheriff McNamara said they seized multiple guns, electronics, fishing poles and other stolen items. They also arrested Tony Fisher and Destiny McCollum.

Fisher is a convicted counterfeiter, according to the Sheriff. He says when the team raided the apartment, he was making fake money.

Destiny McCollum was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. McCollum and Garvin are out on bond, and Fisher is still in jail.

Sheriff McNamara says these people are dangerous, and this is a prime example of why bond should be higher. He says he is thankful for all the agencies who came together, and commends them.

“This is what can happen when everybody works together,” Sheriff McNamara said.

Investigators will also be pursuing federal charges for possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.