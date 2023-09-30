TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Despite the recent drought, the Robinson Family Farm is open to the public for its fall festival every Saturday and Sunday from 10am – 8pm until November 5th.

“The drought has not only affected us here in central Texas, but where our pumpkins are grown. Um, we typically, when I say we get fresh pumpkins, our pumpkins are picked off the vine and then shipped to us the next day,” says co-owner Helen Robinson.

The farm has hosted local families for 10 seasons, but this is their first anniversary at the new location. Activities at the family farm include a super mega slide, axe throwing and of course lots of photo ops by the pumpkins.

Although, for Brian and Helen Robinson it’s so much more than just business. 4 years ago Brian was diagnosed with Guillian Barre syndrome.



“he was paralyzed from the neck down on a ventilator. Um, it’s been 103 days in the hospital. It still took him many months of recovery to learn how to use his body to walk and move and things like that. And, you know, back then, we didn’t know what to expect,” says Robinson.

Helen says her husband has surpassed any expectation thanks to his grit and the community’s support, “he says, look around and we did this, but your experience for us to know that all these people are coming out to either start new traditions or continue traditions and they choose to do that with us.”