Local small business owner speaks about Coronavirus concerns

WACO, Texas – As concerns over the Coronavirus continue to grow, small businesses could see a decrease in sales.

“I’m not one that lives in fear, so I’m going to live my life and I’m going to go out and do everything as normal,” says Rebecca Schultz, owner of Lil Monkey Boutique and PamAlvin Travel Agency.

Becky has owned her travel agency for 12 years, and her boutique for eight. She says it’s scary how fast the COVID-19 panic has spread.

“Definitely, don’t panic. I think that’s the worst thing people can do, and I think that’s exactly what’s happening right now – and I don’t think that’s what should be happening. I don’t think everybody should be running and doing things. Let’s look back into history – when the panic thing happens, it’s the worst thing that could happen. And it definitely should not be happening,” she says.

Though she hasn’t seen a decrease or cancellation on trips, she hopes people don’t stop traveling because she says tourism for other countries is their livelihood.

“When you are not touring to their countries, you’re taking away from those countries, as well, you know? So their families and everything like that, when they are expecting to feed their families, because they may be drivers for a touring company, and now they can’t drive because you’re not touring to their country and things like that. It’s going to impact them. So don’t be afraid to travel,” says Schultz.

Becky hopes the pandemic doesn’t impact her small business, or anyone elses.

“It could hurt anyone and everyone, and so I think that’s a situation that everybody needs to look at. Because if that’s going to be the case, if everybody is going to quarantine themselves, it’s going to affect everyone. And I think that’s a sad situation,” she adds.

The virus has not yet reached our area here in Central Texas, but the McLennan County Public Health District still wants you to be aware and take the right precautions. You can find more information by clicking HERE.