Local store owners thankful ‘Retail To-Go’ is now in full swing

BELTON, Texas – It’s the day retailers have been waiting for – the day they get to open their businesses back up for “to-go” shopping.

Because most retailers are considered non-essential, local business owners have lost money by closing down. Now they have the option to make sales safely.

“We are excited about seeing customers for the first time, even though we will be practicing good social distancing and keeping things very sanitary,” says Leila Valchar, owner of My Giving Tree in Belton.

Keeping sanitary and safety are the key words allowing businesses to re-open their shops.

“We’ll take their payment over the phone, preferably. That’s how we’d like to do it, because it limits any type of contact with using a credit card. And when they pull up to the curve, they will alert us and let us know that they are here, and we will go out and give them their merchandise – preferably put it in their trunk or their back seat,” said Valchar.

Valchar owns My Giving Tree in Belton. Her twin daughters own neighboring iMeraki. They never imagined the days of “retail to-go” would exist.

“This has been a shock, and it’s been hard for a lot of businesses,” said Valchar.

Valchar says it went from a normal day of sales to zero in a blink of an eye, forcing them to get creative with their business plans.

“We have had to rethink our business and rethink an emergency plan to keep our doors open and keep things running, and I feel we’ve accomplished that,” she said.

“They’ve found ways to get online, to use social media, to use websites and enhance their online presence,” said Randy Pittenger, President & CEO of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce. “We see this. Today is the opening of what we hope is the opening back to customers being able to go in. That’ll come down the road hopefully soon, but at this point at least they can go to the store, pick up and don’t have to wait for delivery.”

For now, this is one step toward getting back to everyday life.

“I hope that we get back to some type of a normal soon,” said Valchar.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has guidelines in place to keep both employees and shoppers safe: