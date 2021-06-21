Local store thriving on Amazon Prime Day

WACO, Texas – Shopping is on the agenda for people around the country as Amazon kicks off their 48 hours of big savings with Prime Day.

Cameron Trading Co. Antiques & Collectibles Mall owner Mark Arnold keeps his business thriving with deals of their own.

“We will put things on sale, specials for the day, and that’s how we keep it going,” Arnold said.

Arnold says his business has been downtown for 25 years – and even with a big sales day like Amazon Prime Day, it does not affect the foundation he’s built for his business.

“We have a lot of traffic from Magnolia. So you have a lot of input traffic, out of town people, and we are on their list,” Arnold said. “Magnolia puts us on their list as a good place to shop, which is really good for us. We thank them for that.”

Amazon Prime Day started in 2015 to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary. Since then, it has grown from a one-day event to two days – drawing in billions of dollars in sales from Prime members.

According to Amazon – in 2019, Prime Day shoppers scored deals on more than 175 million products. Arnold says when it comes to products, there are many for customers to choose from in his store.

“People are so surprised when they walk in the store like yourself, saying, ‘I’ve never been in here before. This is great,'” Arnold said. “We are very collectic. We have a lot of stuff, and it’s a trip down memory lane.”

People can find a variety of things – such as clothes, jewelry, dolls, books – and even dishes.

Although Amazon receives a lot of publicity, Arnold says they also have ways to keep their presence relevant.

“We have Instagram, and we have a newsletter,” Arnold said. “We’ve even been published in Southern Living as a ‘Place to Visit,'” Arnold said.

Arnold says they have been working on their online presence, but their history of customers helps their sales continue to soar.

Major retailers also compete with Amazon deals – such as Target, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Amazon Prime deals end Tuesday at midnight, and shoppers who participated last year are likely to spend more this year.

For more details, you can visit the Amazon website.