Local stores prepare for May 1st reopening

WACO, Texas – It’s the day some business owners thought they would never see. Starting Friday, May 1st, all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls are allowed to reopen with 25 percent capacity.

“I’m more than excited. I’m overwhelmed,” said Kelly Stephens, owner of Amelia’s Fashion Exchange in Waco.

Business owners like Stephens can’t believe they’ll finally be able to go back to the way things were before COVID-19 shut them down.

“We’ve had an impact of 90 percent decrease in sales, so we’ve been doing about ten percent of what we would normally do,” said Stephens.

Businesses didn’t know what the future held – leaving them scared not just for themselves, but for others.

Local business owners are getting ready to open their doors to the public tomorrow after weeks of being closed. Tonight on @KWKTFOX44, the measures they are taking to keep all customers safe. pic.twitter.com/zbpb4O0V69 — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) April 30, 2020

“With my job as an interior designer, I can do a lot of stuff on my own. I can do a lot of stuff at home, but all the other retail businesses around here, it’s harder. And I think I was more concerned for them than for me,” says Christi Hurst, owner and Interior Designer at Christi’s.

Both stores will be taking measures to keep their customers safe.

“We will have one employee that’s dedicated all day long. We have a little cart with all of our cleaning supplies, so she will be cleaning all day. For dressing rooms, we will only allow two dressing rooms open at one time. Any clothing that’s tried on, we will also have to let those sit as well for a few days, and then steamed and sanitize those before they can go back on the floor,” said Stephens.

Amelia’s Fashion Exchange is a resale store, which means you’ll need to set up an online appointment HERE. Then you can set up a time to drop of your clothes, wait 24-48 hours and the store will let you know when your clothing is ready via text.

“We’re going to have all the hand sanitizer going. Anybody walks in the door, we’re going to wipe the door down after they’ve come in. We’re going to wipe the register after every use,” said Hurst.

Stores inside Richland Mall will also be following Governor Greg Abbott’s guidelines.

“We are requiring that our mall management staff security, janitorial staff, all wear masks when they are in the public areas of the mall. We are also requiring that they be temperature screened and health checked upon the start of their shift,” said Stacey Keating, spokesperson for Richland Mall.

You can find Richland Mall’s security measures HERE.

But above all, stores are looking forward to seeing and talking to customers once again.

“We cannot wait to have you in store again. To love, serve and grow with you,” said Stephens.

“Come by and say hi. Come see us. We miss everybody,” added Hurst.

Stores need you to do your part, which means following their guidelines to keep you safe.

Depending on the size of the store, you might have to wait to get in.

Click HERE for Governor Abbott’s Phase One of reopening Texas.