Local vendors weigh in on gun control debate

WACO, Texas – Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appeared in court Thursday – where he was formally charged with the murder of 10 people in Boulder, Colorado.

Mass shootings account for 18 deaths in March alone – which is a cause for concern for Juliana Davis, the manger at Unique Guns in Waco.

“It is concerning when these things happen, and you want to ask why. And there’s usually never really a good answer,” said Davis.

As politicians debate gun control solutions, questions loom regarding who takes the lead – Congress or the Biden Administration.

“If we really want something that’s going to be lasting, we need to pass legislation,” Vice President Kamala Harris told CBS Morning News.

Part of proposed legislation would impose a more complex background check, but this option has its limits.

“Most people don’t come in to purchase a gun if they know legally they cant purchase it,” Davis said.

Current background checks give gun vendors the options to proceed deny or delay applicants.

The newest Enhanced Backgrounds Checks Act passed by the House eliminates the “Charleston Loophole,” which allows a firearm to be transferred to an individual if there is no denial of a background check within three days.

“It has happened a handful of times in my time doing this,” Christian Sellers, who handles background checks at Unique Guns, told FOX44 News.

Proposed legislation would extend this three-day period to a minimum of ten days or up to 30 – which gives an agency more time to determine an individual’s status.

Seller says the current law works for the most part, but he’s interested to see how lawmakers modify gun laws.

“I don’t know how much more you can do without being overly intrusive. Or without delaying or making it less expeditious than it already is,” he added.