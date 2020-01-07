Locals react to Matt Rhule leaving Baylor University

WACO, TX – Matt Rhule is officially a Carolina Panther, and the news sent shock waves though Central Texas on Tuesday morning.

“Gutted. Absolutely gutted when I saw it on Twitter,” says Baylor Alum Bo Mello.

Rhule is saying goodbye to Central Texas and hello to North Carolina.

“I’m upset. I’m sad that he’s gone, but I’m not upset with him at all. What he did for Baylor and what he did to bring us out of the pits of darkness that we were in was incredible. And I can’t thank him enough for him doing that,” says Mello.

Mello is a Baylor Alum and big sports fan. He says it isn’t shocking to see everything move so quickly after the Sugar Bowl.

“It’s not like regular jobs where it’s like, interview, wait a little bit. It is right then and there, they are going to offer you, you better figure it out now that kind of thing. And so, it didn’t shock me too much. I just think it was shocking how fast it was, because it really did have to be the perfect scenario. And then after seeing the contract details and all that kind of stuff, I totally understand that this was the perfect scenario for Matt Rhule to go to the NFL,” says Mello.

Your Boy “Q” from ESPN Central Texas says it shocked him to see Rhule choose the Panthers over the Giants.

“He had the New York ties. He’s from there. So it makes all the sense in the world, you know? It’s the good story. Go back to be the hometown kid, whatever, that’s great. And then all of the sudden, it’s the Carolina Panthers and everybody thought, ‘Whoa, hey!’ So I had to double check it, and triple check it, and quadruple check it to make sure I was right, and I was like, ‘Okay, it is the Carolina Panthers,” says Qiant Myers, Air Personality with ESPN Central Texas.

Rhule’s alleged contract is up to $70 million for seven years as Head Coach.

“That’s top dog money right there. That’s ‘you’re the guy’ money. So you know Matt Rhule, I’m happy for him, and they got a really good coach. But it’s going to be tough for Central Texas to see him leave,” says Myers.

Fans are hoping Associate Head Coach Joey McGuire steps in as Baylor’s Head Coach, and even players are taking to social media to suggest McGuire.

There is no word yet on what Baylor is choosing to do.