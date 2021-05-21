Looking back at the COVID-19 school year

WACO, Texas – The school year is wrapping up for many districts across Central Texas – and with the pandemic, this has been a year like no other.

After a year of children adjusting to new school rules during the pandemic, parent Emily Iazzetti is pleased with how things turned out.

“This school year has shown how amazingly resilient kids are,” Iazzetti said. “I think kids have adapted so much better to all of these changes than so many adults have.”

Now it is time to look forward to the next school year.

Copperas Cove Deputy Superintendent for Operations and Support Rick Kirkpatrick says masks will be a thing of the past.

“We don’t anticipate going back into masks next year. We anticipate full face-to-face instruction next school year,” Kirkpatrick said. “Really, returning to a sense of normalcy for our staff and students, and get back to doing what we do best.”

Kirkpatrick says they are following the instructions from Gov. Greg Abbott.

Last Tuesday, the Governor issued an executive order prohibiting government entities from requiring masks – including public schools.

Kirkpatrick says when the year started, only 60 percent of students chose in-person instruction, but this has changed.

“We are going to end the year with about 80 percent of our kids on campus and 20 percent at home,” Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick says this has also been the best week for COVID numbers – with zero cases among all faculty and students.

While the mask mandates are falling off around the country, Iazzetti is not convinced it’s the right thing to do for her children yet.

“As a parent, I want to do everything I can to keep my kids safe,” Iazzetti said. “My kids will still wear masks as long as COVID-19 is in our community!”

Iazzetti says her children are not at an age to get the vaccine, and it’s her responsibility to keep them safe.

The Copperas Cove School District will provide the opportunity for students ages twelve to 15 to get vaccinated in June.

“The vaccinations do seem to be working,” Kirkpatrick said. “Our staff is healthier than they have been in a long time. Things finally start to feel like they are getting back to a sense of normalcy.”