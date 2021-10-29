Looking for something to do this Halloween Weekend?

CENTRAL TEXAS – This Halloweekend is filled with many events and activities for you and your family to enjoy!

The Sancho Pancho Pumpkin Patch is hosting a Boo Bash this Sunday. This family-friendly event will have a bounce house, a D.J., hayrides, games, a petting zoo and horseback riding.

This event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Be sure to wear your costume and go trick-or-treating at each station!

The Lorena Theatre Booster Club is inviting the public to join a frightening evening! They will have a Camp Thrilller Haunted Trail this Saturday, from 7:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

This event is for a great cause, and is helping to fundraise for scholarships and educational trips. You can get your tickets here.

