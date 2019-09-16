Lorena area woman accused of attacking her own mother

McLennan County deputies arrested a woman they say attacked her own mother at a home northwest of Lorena Sunday afternoon.

Jenna Danielle Cole was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury family violence and assault strangulation family violence following an incident in the 100 block of David Reese Drive not far outside the Lorena city limits.

A deputy was dispatched to that location about 3:40 p.m. Sunday and was told that the victim had raised concerns with Cole about her not watching her young daughter.

The arrest affidavit said that the suspect became angry and began yelling and pushing on her mother, causing pain.

When she went out of the house, the victim locked the front door.

The affidavit said when Cole could not get in the front door, she went around back and began kicking the back door, which was then opened to prevent damage.

Cole is accused of pushing the victim down onto a couch and pushing her right forearm on the victim’s neck causing her not to be able to breath.

The affidavit stated that two other women present had to pull her off of the victim to allow her to resume breathing.

Cole remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday morning.