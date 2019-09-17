Lorena boil water notice in effect

LORENA, Texas – Due to a water line break, a reduction of pressure and a disruption of service, a boil water notice is in effect.

TCEQ has required the Levi Water Supply Corp. to notify their customers on Bullhide Creek Road, Iron Bridge Road, Amanda Acres, Mary Ellen Drive, Summerwinds and Fair Meadows Lane to boil their water.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil, boiled for two minutes and then cooled.

You can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source. When the water is safe for consumption, Levi customers will be notified in the same manner as this notice.

For questions you may call 254-857-3050 or email questions to accounts@leviwater.com. You can also visit the website for Levi Water at www.leviwater.com.

Source: Levi Water Supply Corporation