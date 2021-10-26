Lorena High School Marching Band is state bound

LORENA, Texas – The Lorena High School Band got a spot in the State Marching Band Competition!

The last time the band performed at state level was back in 1995.

“It’s very exciting! We actually started the year off with no anticipation whatsoever of going to STEAM. Our goal every year is to have an exciting show that the kids enjoy performing, that our audience enjoys watching,” says parent volunteer Lottie Donahue.

For Nick Asten, he is super excited to go to state his senior year. Nick was able to play a big role in the marching band this year – as he helped design the drills.

“It’s great. It feels awesome that my last year had the school….I’m getting to go to state for the first time, and just the other night, we figured out we were going to stay. It was just awesome,” Asten says.

Hearing the news that the marching band was going to state, the community got excited.

Nick says it took a lot of time and practice to get their spot. They would practice every Tuesday, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every week, to make sure they were able to get 100 percent attendance.

“And moving forward, we have a lot of work to do that is working really hard, trying to do our best to show and fix every nook and cranny of the show,” says Asten.

This year, the marching band consists of 130 students – both playing in the band and Color Guard.

“And this year, I guess it was a great combination of the kids working hard, and the show, and it just has sort of worked out that way. It was a surprise to all of us,” says Donahue.

Haley Miller has been part of the marching band since she was a student, and coming back this year has been exciting for her.

“I graduated in 2014 from Lorena High School, and I’ve been in Marching Tech here this past season,” Miller says.

The Lorena High School Marching Band will be performing at State next week.