TEMPLE, Texas- On Wednesday, ten year old twins Rohan and Asha completed their goal of donating 300 books to the McLane Children’s Hospital. Just in time for Read Across America Day.

“Our goal is to give every kid that is hospitalized in McLane’s Children Hospital a book,” says Rohan.

The Loving Library will now give all patients at McLane Children’s, from infancy to 18 years of age, access to a book.

“Happy, excited. Because it’s probably boring being in one room the whole day, and they probably want to do something different,” says Asha.

After weeks of fundraising, the twins were finally able to open their loving library at McLane’s Children’s Hospital.

“Our family friend, Nate, we saw what he was doing and we wanted to help, he lives in phoenix so we decided to start one,” says Asha.

Asha and Rohan say they love reading and want to give this gift to those who need it the most.

“I like mystery books. It gives like space books and history books,” says both of twins.

The book donations can help child life specialists and parents create a sense of normalcy for patients while in the hospital.

“So it just seemed like one big group that never gets any books while they are there,” says Asha.

Donations to the loving library at McLane Children’s can be made year round.

“People can help by giving books, donations or money donations then we’ll go buy the books”

Asha and Rohan hope this project lasts for a long time and continues to bring joy to those in McLane’s children hospital.