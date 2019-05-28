LSD seized, man arrested after traffic stop

Temple police report seizing fifty doses of LSD along with a quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana following an early Tuesday morning traffic stop.

Police made the rather unusual seizure of the hallucinogen after stopping a driver in the 4000 block of South General Bruce Drive at 12:40 a.m. for failure to signal a turn.

When the officer made contact with the driver, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police detained the driver, identified as 18-year-old Jesus Andre Quinones of Killeen, while they conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

In addition to the fifty doses of LSD,  police also recovered a baggie containing a crystal-like substance that field-tested a presumptive positive for meth and located a baggie of marijuana on Quinones’ person. 

He was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.

