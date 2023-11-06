Austin (FOX 44/KWKT) — The office of the Texas Lieutenant Governor says Dan Patrick is recovering at home from viral pneumonia. The office says he was diagnosed last week.

Lt. Gov. Patrick has canceled all of his scheduled meetings for the rest of the week, including official and political engagements, while he recovers and works from home.

State Senator Charles Schwertner, President Pro Tempore of the Senate, has been advised of Patrick’s absence.

The announcement comes just hours after Patrick posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan failed to advance meaningful legislation to secure the southern border. Both men are members of the Republican party.

Patrick says the Texas Senate will return for a 4th special session to address that issue, as well as others.