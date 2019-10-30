Lufkin Police arrest suspect after 2-hour stand-off

LUFKIN, Texas- Lufkin Police report arresting 25-year-old Billy Dyson after receiving a report of a disturbance.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Briarwood after receiving a report that a man was dragging a woman by her hair into a home.

When officers arrived on the scene, the woman was found standing in a neighboring yard crying after she had gotten away from Dyson.

Dyson then barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out. Over the next hour and forty-five minutes, officers, including negotiators, tried to get Dyson to open the door, but he refused.

Seventeen minutes into negotiations, Dyson opened a front window and yelled at officers. He used his finger to make a gun, put it to his head, and made a trigger-pull motion before walking back out of view. Fifteen minutes later, he came to the front door with a metal pipe in his hand but refused to come out.

The Special Response Team was called to the scene and tear gas was deployed into the home. After a second canister was shot into a front bedroom, Dyson came out of a side window.

He resisted initially but was taken into custody around 11:50 a.m.

After being placed into a patrol vehicle, he banged his head repeatedly against the back window.

When officers searched the house, they found that Dyson had used furniture to barricade the front door. He also took apart beds and used head and foot boards to barricade a hallway.

Dyson is charged with assault/family violence, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest