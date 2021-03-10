Lynn’s Pharmacy administering vaccines

WACO, Texas – The City of Bellmead has partnered with independently owned Lynn’s Pharmacy to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the community.

“The reason we are doing this is because we need to hug our grandchildren. We need to be able to hug our parents again,” Scott Everett said.

Scott Everett, the operational manager at Lynn’s Pharmacy, says the partnership started when he talked to the city manager inquiring about vaccines for first responders.

“It was actually just offered to us. That we could use the Civic Center in order to help provide the vaccine for local residents in the Bellmead, Lacy Lakeview and Waco area,” Everett said.

Everett since January, they have administered close to 2,000 vaccines so far – and the response from the community has been overwhelming.

“It was just an influx of calls. We’ve got voicemails. We’ve got folks applying online. I’ve got people coming into the pharmacy. We reached out to some churches and got entire congregations – especially for folks that are over age 75,” Everett said.

Some of the people who have received the shot were very over 75.

“We had one that was 102, and one that was going to be 100 in less than a month, and another one that was going to be 100 in October,” Everett said.

With many people in the community that have not received the vaccine, the goal is to make them aware of the option.

Lynn’s Pharmacy has been able to administer the vaccines with help from several sources.

“We’ve gotten some from the state of Texas,” Everett said. “We’ve also been very fortunate to work with some good folks at one of the local hospitals, Providence Network, that has been fabulous in helping supply us.”

While the supply and demand for vaccines are high, Everett wants to give the community hope.

“Get on a list, and you will get a shot,” Everett said.

The pharmacy is working through their extensive list, but people can still register by calling 254-799-4949, visiting the website, or in person.

“The virus is not going to stop being a virus. It’s going to be there,” Everett said. We need to get to the point where we can take care of each other. Because ultimately, that’s what we want to do.”