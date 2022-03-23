WACO, Texas – Imagine receiving a million dollar donation unexpectedly.

That’s what happened to the local Habitat for Humanity chapter when they received a surprise donation from author, philanthropist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos MacKenzie Scott.

Habitat International received $436 million dollars that was distributed to 84 habitat organizations across the U.S., and Waco was one of them.

Waco Habitat for Humanity Executive Director John Alexander says he had a hard time believing it was real.

“My initial thoughts was that it’s too good to be true and that it was some kind of scam,” Alexander said. “It was just such incredible news out of the blue, unexpected!”



It was no scam at all the donation is part of Scott’s giving pledge which is a non-binding agreement launched in 2010 by Warren Buffet



A commitment to share her wealth with those who need it.



According to Scott she has donated more than $3 billion dollars to over 400 organizations since June.



“I don’t think I really believed it until the money actually came, then it’s like okay this is real,” Alexander said.



The recent donation to Habitat for Humanity is the largest donation so far.



It is designed to help promote equitable and affordable housing in the midst of the recent housing shortage.



“Over the coming months and years we will be able to ramp up our capacity in order to be able to build more homes,” Alexander said.



Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas was also a recipient of Scott’s generosity with a $5.2 million dollar donation.



Board Chair Charles Kimble said in a statement:

“I am excited that the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas was selected by Ms. Scott and her foundation to be recipients of her generous gift. This organization has created so many amazing opportunities already, I look forward to being a part of what comes next and how we can have an even bigger impact in our communities with this funding.”



It’s unsure of where Scott’s efforts will go next, but Alexander is thankful they were thought of.



“Nobody knows really how they chose these 84 out of more than 1000 affiliates, so we just feel really blessed to be apart of it,” Alexander said.



Both organizations say the donation will help it’s mission of serving and impacting more people in the community.