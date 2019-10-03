Magnolia announces plans for Waco hotel

WACO, Texas- Chip and Joanna Gains in partnership with AJ Capital Partners are bring a new hotel to Waco.

Magnolia, the Waco, Texas-based home and lifestyle brand founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines today announced a partnership with Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners that will bring a new hotel to downtown Waco.

The hotel is currently slated to open in 2021. It will be located in the historic Grand Karem Shrine building at 701 Washington Avenue.

“Home is a feeling, created by and for the people you love and share your life with; it’s a state of being known and loved just as you are, said Chip and Joanna Gaines. That is our dream for this hotel.”

The estimated 53,000-square-foot property built in 1928 will undergo an extensive historic restoration that will convert the former county office building into a three-story, handcrafted hotel featuring a rooftop terrace, a grand ballroom, a ground floor restaurant, and café.

The hotel’s design will evoke Joanna’s affinity for timeless, classic details, while also preserving the building’s rich history and highlighting its distinctive architectural features.

“Reviving timeless, historical buildings is at the core of what we do,” said Ben Weprin, founder and CEO of AJ Capital Partners. “We are excited to partner with Chip, Joanna and the Magnolia team to bring an authentic hotel experience to the growing and lively community of Waco.”

An official name for the hotel has not been announced, and more details about the project will be released in the coming months.

Source: Magnolia