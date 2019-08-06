Magnolia Market hosting community-wide Blood Drive

WACO, Texas – Blood banks in Waco currently have less than a three-day supply of most blood types and less than a one-day supply of the universal Type O blood.

This is according to the Magnolia Market, who will be teaming up with Carter BloodCare to host a public blood drive at the Silos on Thursday, August 15 from 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

In addition, there will be another blood drive exclusive to Magnolia employees scheduled for Tuesday, August 13.

Donation trucks will be parked on 6th Street, across from the Silo Baking Company. Reservations are encouraged (and can be made here), but walk-ups are also welcome.

All donors will receive a treat from the Silos Baking Company and a 40 percent off in-store purchase voucher.

Source: Magnolia