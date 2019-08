WACO, Texas – The Magnolia Market is reaching out to help survivors of the El Paso Massacre.

The Waco company announced on Facebook Monday afternoon it is donating the net profits made this past weekend to the organizations helping the victims, their families, and communities impacted by the shootings.

This past week's events were incredibly difficult. We cannot begin to comprehend the loss that the communities in Texas,… Posted by Magnolia Market on Monday, August 5, 2019

Magnolia is also organizing a blood drive in Waco for its employees and visitors some time this week.

