Magnolia teams with Carter Bloodcare for blood drive

WACO, Texas – Magnolia Market hosted a blood drive on Thursday.

This comes as most blood banks in Waco are low on blood. Many say they have less than a one-day supply of the universal type “O” blood.

“Well, I wanted to serve my country and my community, as always. I heard we were low on blood supply in the community, so I came out to do that. And I got a free cookie,” says donor Ryan Evans.

Magnolia Market teamed up with Carter Bloodcare to put on the event. All donors received a treat from the baking company, plus a 40 percent voucher.

