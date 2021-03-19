MAKING HISTORY: Dr. Sheryl Victorian sworn in as Waco Chief of Police

WACO, Texas – In the heart of Women’s History Month, the Waco Police Department made some history of their own swearing in Dr. Sheryl Victorian as Waco’s Chief of Police.

Hundreds gathered at the Waco Convention Center Friday to witness Dr. Sheryl Victorian be sworn in as the first African-American female police chief. She’s walking into her position with tons of support and lots of expectation.

“I will push to become the model city for public safety, and police-community partnerships, and building trust and legitimacy in policing,” Chief Victorian said to the crowd in her debut.

She received a standing ovation from new and former colleagues as she was pinned by her former boss, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo – who, like many Houston PD officers, can’t say enough great things about her.

“I think she’s going to take a great department and great relationship with the community and make it that much better. You guys are blessed. She’s going to be a blessing. I’m so happy for her and Waco,” Chief Acevedo told FOX44.

Another one of Chief Victorian’s biggest supporters was Waco NAACP President Dr. Peaches Henry, who sat on the front row watching history unfold that she once only hoped for.

She says she couldn’t be more proud at the City of Waco’s pick.

“The fact that she is African-American and female is wonderful, but without all of her outstanding qualifications, it would be meaningless. So we are delighted to see her,” Henry said.

Council woman Andrea Barefield expressed more excitement – saying her mother, Mae Jackson, Waco’s first female mayor, would be proud to witness another glass ceiling shattered.

Barefield says the future of Waco PD looks promising, and more importantly – inclusive.

“That just proves that there’s nothing that we can’t do. She’s brilliant. She’s personable. She’s strong, innovative, all of those things that we need to be and see as young girls. And so I’m so excited for our youth,” said Barefield.