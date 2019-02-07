Man accused of Hewitt bank robbery facing additional charges

The man accused of robbing a Hewitt bank and shooting an officer is facing additional federal charges.

25-year-old Dallas Scott Bohanan is now charged with aggravated bank robbery along with Assaulting a Public Servant and Evading Arrest.

Police arrested Bohanan for robbing Pointwest Bank on Tuesday and then shooting Hewitt Police Officer Clint Brandon in the arm as he drove away.

Officers caught Bohanan after he crashed his truck in Waco during a police chase.

Officer Brandon is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

